Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kajol's next 'Tribhanga' could release digitally in January

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Kajol on Monday shared updated fans about her upcoming roster. She said her next, Tribhanga, will hopefully release in January, and she might have another announcement to make in February 2021.

“My next film ‘Tribhanga’ is hopefully coming out in January. It is a really interesting story about three women. I had a great time doing the film,” she said during an Instagram live session.

The film is directed by actress Renuka Shahane, and also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Advtg.

“Renuka is a fabulous director. So I am looking forward to you all watching it,” said Kajol, who also asked her 11 million followers to share their feedback after watching the film, to be released digitally.

She said she hasn’t taken up a new film, but is tentatively looking at stuff. “Hopefully, I will have something to tell you guys by February. Look forward to it,” said the actress, who was last seen on the big screen in this year’s historical action blockbuster “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn.

Work aside, she is excited about Christmas.

Advtg.

“The one thing that I’m looking forward too is Christmas and I’m sure you guys are too. Christmas ki taiyaariyan ho rahi hongi Bombay mein and aap sabpke gharon mein, toh I’m looking forward to it as well (I am sure that preparations for Christmas would be starting soon in Mumbai as well as your houses). I love Christmas! I love the whole feel of Christmas, it just makes me feel good, the exchanging of gifts, it makes me happy. It’s a feel-good holiday,” she said.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleNatasa Stankovic talks of weight loss post pregnancy
Next articleDiana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid (Lead)

Related Articles

News

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared a picture with her pet cat Edward, whom she lovingly calls her muse.Alia posted...
Read more
News

Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in orange bikini

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying her timeout in Maldives, and scorching the beaches of the scenic holiday nation. On...
Read more
News

Sonakshi Sinha 'felt cute' in her new pic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a new picture on social media but it is her caption that catches the eye.In...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kajol's next 'Tribhanga' could release digitally in January 1

Katie Holmes opens up on her new film 'The Secret: Dare...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Katie Holmes has spoken of what attracted her to the script of her upcoming romantic drama, The Secret:...
Kajol's next 'Tribhanga' could release digitally in January 2

Sumeet Vyas recalls the defining moment he decided to be an...

Kajol's next 'Tribhanga' could release digitally in January 2

Abhishek Bachchan off to Kolkata for 'Bob Biswas' shoot

Kajol's next 'Tribhanga' could release digitally in January 4

Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid

Kajol's next 'Tribhanga' could release digitally in January 5

Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid...

Kajol's next 'Tribhanga' could release digitally in January 2

Kajol's next 'Tribhanga' could release digitally in January

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks