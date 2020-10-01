Home Bollywood News

Kajol's quip: 'Is it October already?'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Kajol cannot believe it is October already, going by her social media post on Thursday.

“Is it October already? Right, anytime now you will wish me Christmas too!” went Kajol’s witty caption on Instagram, tagged #TheYear2020

The note came with a close-up still she posted from the 1997 blockbuster “Ishq”. She was paired opposite Ajay Devgn in the film and the couple would subsequently get married two years later. The film also starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Advtg.

A couple of days ago the actress had shared tips on how to get the perfect picture. “Now pose candidly and smile! There you have your perfect picture,” Kajol wrote as the caption.

The 46-year-old star will soon make her digital debut in “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleYoung Rock: Dwayne Johnson announces the cast of new NBC comedy sitcom
Next articleVishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh back on 'Indian Idol' as judges

Related Articles

News

Nora Fatehi borrows from Meghan Thee Stallion’s lyrics to define herself

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has borrowed from a song by Meghan Thee Stallion to describe herself. Nora took to Instagram...
Read more
News

Aamir Khan shares Paani Foundation’s achievement of turning a barren patch of land into a forest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aamir Khan is overwhelmed with pride and the reason for it is Paani Foundation's recent achievement.
Read more
News

Ram Charan completes 13 years as actor, says he 'cherished every bit of it'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Charan completed 13 years as an actor on Monday. He says while he has had his share...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks