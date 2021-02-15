ADVERTISEMENT
Kajol’s witty quip about ‘National Sarcasm Society’

Kajol, who is known for her sharp wit and sense of humour, shared a funny quip on sarcasm with the snapshot of a funny face

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Kajol, who is known for her sharp wit and sense of humour, has shared a funny quip on sarcasm on social media, along with the snapshot of a funny face.

“NATIONAL SARCASM SOCIETY: Like we need ur support” she wrote as caption.

The actress recently shared a hilarious message on social media that she would want a calorie refund for things that did not taste good.

Kajol’s latest release is the OTT film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Actress-director Renuka Shahane has called the shots for the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.  –ians/dc/vnc

