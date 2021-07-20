Riteish Deshmukh-Sonakshi Sinha in horror-comedy ‘Kakuda’

Adv.

RSVP announces its homegrown horror-comedy ‘Kakuda’. The Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem starrer, goes on floors today. ‘Kakuda’ also marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi films like – ‘Classmates’, ‘Mauli’ and ‘Faster Fene’.

‘Kakuda’, with equal doses of comedy and spook, explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time. The eclectic trio are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and even love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.

The film has been written by the talented duo Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer on the film.

Talking about the film, director Aditya Sarpotdar says, “I’m very excited to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala. We are treating the film like nothing short of a big-scale commercial movie. The casting was just perfect and the story will have you both at the edge of your seat and in splits.”

About being a part of ‘Kakuda, Sonakshi Sinha said, “Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour. I loved the script of ‘Kakuda’ from the moment I read it. It’s the kind of movie I would enjoy watching as an audience.”

“I can’t wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre and ‘Kakuda’ is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster,” added Riteish Deshmukh.

Saqib Saleem said, “A great script, a gifted director, a supportive producer and supremely talented co-stars what more can one ask for in a film? ‘Kakuda’ is going to be a fun ride.”

“With a clear focus on homegrown ideas and development, I am excited to announce our horror-comedy ‘Kakuda’.. With a solid script, an extremely talented cast and driven director, we hope to push the boundary within the genre,” concluded Ronnie Screwvala.

RSVP Presents ‘Kakuda’. The direct to digital horror-comedy goes on floors in various parts of Gujarat and is slated to release in early 2022.