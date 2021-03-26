ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

‘Kala chashma’ music duo Prem-Hardeep out with new track

Composer duo Prem-Hardeep's new track Kaise juda rahein is out now. The song has been sung by Stebin Ben and Sonna Rele

By Glamsham Bureau
Prem-Hardeep out with new track
Prem-Hardeep out with new track
ADVERTISEMENT

Composer duo Prem-Hardeep’s new track Kaise juda rahein is out now. The song has been sung by Stebin Ben and Sonna Rele, and written by Kunaal Vermaa and Rele. The video features Siddharth Gupta and Eugeniya.

Talking about their new number, Prem and Hardeep say, “Our song, Kaise juda rahein is about how love is tested by separation. The singers have lent their interpretation to the melody in a wonderful way. We are very excited to bring this song to the listeners.” 

Stebin says that he has always been a fan of Prem and Hardeep’s work. “Prem and Hardeep have a very distinct understanding of music, which boded exceptionally well for me. My experience of singing the song was awesome. When I saw the song, I was mesmerised by the visuals as well. I’m excited now that the song is out,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddharth is confident that the audience will relate to it. “There is a very loyal fan base for the kind of music that Kaise Juda Rahein has to offer. We’re sure that the listeners will find the song relatable and enjoy it,” he says.

Prem and Hardeep are known for their songs such as Mohabbatein latuaanga, Tera mera pyaar, Kala chashma a and Gallan kardi.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSonakshi Sinha: Take me back to Maldives
Next articleOrleans Masters badminton: Ashwini-Sikki enter semis (Ld)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

‘Kaala chashma’ composers Prem Hardeep out with new song ‘Belafz baatein’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New-age composer duo Prem Hardeep are now out with their latest composition, Belafz Baatein.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Kaise juda rahe' music video shot like a movie: Siddharth Gupta

Benedict Cumberbatch on starring in and producing 'The Mauritanian'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 26 (IANS) English star Benedict Cumberbatch, who produces and stars in the upcoming film, "The Mauritanian", says he picked up the book...

National shooting meet postponed due to rising Corona cases

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced that it has postponed next month's National Championships....

England leg-spinner Rashid again traps Kohli

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli has been dismissed only four times in the seven limited-overs matches during England's ongoing tour...

Divyang Cricket League: Big wins for Satluj XI, Jhelum XI

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chandigarh, March 26 (IANS) Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Silent Heroes, and Jhelum XI registered wins on the second and penultimate day of the...

India win 2 more gold in shooting World Cup (Round-up)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Host India continued dominance of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, winning two more gold medals on...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates