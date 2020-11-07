Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kamal Haasan turns 66: Daughters wish an 'amazing father'

By Glamsham Editorial
Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) Veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Saturday turned 66, and his star daughters and Akshara Shruti Haasan had sweet birthday wishes for their bapuji. 

Sharing her childhood photo with her dad, Shruti wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years, can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world.”

Akshara joined in wishing him on Instagram. She picked relatively new photos of her with her dad and wrote: “Happiest birthday to my friend, my amazing father, and a legend who has set the best example ; not just for me but millions of people. Happiest birthday my Bapuji.”

Kamal Haasan has been acting in multiple Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, and has given hits such as “Vishwaroopam”, “Aadu Puli Aatam”, “Thoongaa Vanam”, “Mahanadhi”, “Indian”, “Sadma” and “Hey Ram”.

On the small screen, his stint as the host of “Bigg Boss Tamil” has been popular among fans.

–IANS

nn/vnc

