ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kangana accuses Twitter of shadow banning her account

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday accused the microblogging platform Twitter of shadow banning her account. Kangana says the Twitter management is scared of her but can’t suspend her and hence the shadow ban.

“I am shadow banned cos chacha @jack and his promoters of free speech @Twitter team is scared of me, they can’t suspend me but they can’t even let me keep exposing them every day, I am not here to catch followers or promote myself I am here for the nation and that hurts them,” Kangana tweeted on Saturday. 

Earlier on Friday, Kangana took a jibe at her rumoured ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. The actress reacted to a news piece on Twitter that says: “#HrithikRoshan to Appear Before Mumbai’s #CrimeBranch on February 27 to Record Statement in Case Against #KanganaRanaut.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to this, Kangana tweeted: “Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala (No matter where the world has moved on but my silly ex is still standing there where time will never return).

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJanhvi Kapoor: Competition is extremely healthy
Next articleSupriya Pilgaonkar: I was destined to be an actor
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Arjun Rampal calls ‘Dhaakad’ ‘one hell of a film’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Arjun Rampal completes the shoot for the upcoming action film 'Dhaakad'. He plays the antagonist Rudraveer in the Kangana Ranaut starrer
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut claims she is the ‘only’ actress after Sridevi to try comedy

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is the only actress after late superstar Sridevi to have given comedy a shot
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivi’ in theatres on April 23

Glamsham Bureau - 0
On the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivi', announced that the film will release in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bollywood still links women's beauty to fair skin: AI

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, Feb 27 (IANS) For Bollywood, beautiful women have fair skin, according to an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based computer analysis which reveals that conception...

Supriya Pilgaonkar: I was destined to be an actor

Janhvi Kapoor: Competition is extremely healthy

Telly trick: Sudden changes in storyline guarantee TRP leap

Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls romantic stunt with Taapsee Pannu in Looop...

Lady Gaga’s dogs return unharmed

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021