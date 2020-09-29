Kangana alleges BMC has threatened to demolish her neighbours' houses

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut alleged on Tuesday that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served notices to her neighbours. The actress claimed the BMC has threatened to demolish the houses of her neighbours if they support her.

The actress took to her verified Twitter account on Tuesday to voice her allegations against the BMC.

“Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses,” tweeted Kangana.

Days after tension started between Kangana and the Shiv Sena government, on September 9, the BMC demolished parts of the actress’ office in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court.

Kangana subsequently tweeted photographs of her demolished office building calling it a “rape” of her “dreams, confidence, self-respect and future”.

