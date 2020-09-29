Home Bollywood News

Kangana alleges BMC has threatened to demolish her neighbours' houses

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut alleged on Tuesday that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served notices to her neighbours. The actress claimed the BMC has threatened to demolish the houses of her neighbours if they support her.

The actress took to her verified Twitter account on Tuesday to voice her allegations against the BMC.

“Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses,” tweeted Kangana.

Advtg.

Days after tension started between Kangana and the Shiv Sena government, on September 9, the BMC demolished parts of the actress’ office in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court.

Kangana subsequently tweeted photographs of her demolished office building calling it a “rape” of her “dreams, confidence, self-respect and future”.

–IANS

Advtg.

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleNetflix drops new ‘Vampires vs The Bronx trailer’ and its scary

Related Articles

News

Sona Mohapatra: The men in film land only stick to milk and biscuits?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra finds it strange that only actresses are being singled out as alleged drug users in Bollywood, while...
Read more
News

On Lata Mangeshkar’s Birthday, B-Town wishes its ‘Maa Saraswati’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday, and celebrities took to social media to greet the living legend. Actress Kangana...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut, siblings are one consciousness split in three

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared photos of her happy days with her two siblings. She says she feels they are one consciousness...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kangana alleges BMC has threatened to demolish her neighbours' houses 1

Kangana alleges BMC has threatened to demolish her neighbours' houses

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut alleged on Tuesday that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served notices to her neighbours. The...
Netflix drops new 'Vampires vs The Bronx trailer' and its scary

Netflix drops new ‘Vampires vs The Bronx trailer’ and its scary

Kangana alleges BMC has threatened to demolish her neighbours' houses 2

'Ishq Subhan Allah' to go off air

Kangana alleges BMC has threatened to demolish her neighbours' houses 2

Adam Sandler is up for reuniting with Drew Barrymore in a...

Kangana alleges BMC has threatened to demolish her neighbours' houses 2

Amanda Seyfried gives birth to second child

Arbaaz Khan files for defamation against several social media users

Arbaaz Khan files for defamation against several social media users

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks