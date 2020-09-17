Home Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut: BMC action is ‘rape of my dreams, confidence, self-respect, future’

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday tweeted photographs of her demolished office. The actress described the demolition of the office by BMC as rape of her dreams.

“Yeh balatkaar hai, mere sapno ka, mere honslo ka, mere atmasamman ka, aur mere bhavishya ka (this is rape of my dreams, confidence, self-respect and future),” tweeted Kangana in Hindi from her verified Twitter account along with photographs of her demolished Bandra office.

The actress tagged the official Twitter account of Indian National Congress in her tweet and also used the hashtag #NationlUnemploymentDay. This seems to be Kangana’s jibe at the political party for the trending hashtag #NationlUnemploymentDay on September 17, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

In another tweet, the actress expressed in Hindi: “My workplace has been turned into a crematorium, don’t know how many people have been left jobless, hundreds of people get income from a film unit. When a film releases, right from the theatre to the popcorn seller, everyone earns their bread, they have snatched our source of income from us and celebrating #NationlUnemploymentDay17Sept today.”

Kangana further tweeted in Hindi: “It takes a lifetime to build a home and you don’t even sigh while burning down residences. See what they have done to my house, isn’t this rape?”

Sharing another set of photographs of the demolished office, the actress shared in Hindi: “They have turned into a graveyard what used to be a temple before. See how my dreams have been shattered, isn’t this rape?” –IANS/abh/vnc

