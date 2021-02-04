ADVERTISEMENT
Kangana Ranaut calls Taapsee Pannu ‘B-grade person’, ‘dumbo’ & ‘freeloader’

The cold war between Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu came to the forefront again, with the two of them taking jibes at each other...

By Glamsham Editorial
The cold war between Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu came to the forefront again on Thursday, with the two of them taking jibes at each other on social media.

It all began with Taapsee taking a jibe at Kangana without mentioning her name. Taapsee posted a tweet saying we should not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.

“If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others,” Taapsee tweeted.

This comes a day after Kangana trolled international pop star Rihanna for commenting on the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

Even though Taapsee did not take names, Kangana seems to have taken her tweet as a personal attack, which is evident from the comments she made on Taapsee’s tweet. Kangana commented on Taapsee’s tweet using adjectives like “B-grade person”, “dumbo” and “freeloader”.

Kangana commented in Hindi: “Teri maa ko main gali doon it will rattle your belief dumbo? National platforms pe uska apman karu… I know you will strengthen your love not do anything tabhi toh tere jaise dusaron ki rotiyon pe palne wale paltu hote hain…kabhi kuch aur nahin ban pate, chup kar aab. (Will it rattle your belief if I hurl abuses at your mother, dumbo? What if I insult her on national platforms? I know you will strengthen your love not do anything and that’s why people like you depend on others for their bread, just like pets. They cannot become anything else ever, so you better keep shut).”

In another comment, Kangana wrote, “B grade logon ki B grade thinking, one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai …. free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano… iss desh ka bojh… that’s why I call them B grade … ignore them free loaders. (B-grade people have B-grade thinking. One should stand up for one’s faith, motherland and family, that is our biggest responsibility. Don’t become a burden on the country, that’s why I call them B grade… ignore these freeloaders).”  –ians/abh/vnc

