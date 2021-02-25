ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kangana claims she is the 'only' actress after Sridevi to try comedy

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is the only actress after late superstar Sridevi to have given comedy a shot. Her assertion came on Thursday, which marks 10 years of release of her hit romantic comedy, Tanu Weds Manu.

“I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the actress mentioned how the Aanand L. Rai directorial film contributed in shaping her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t, all destiny, glad my destiny has you,” the actress wrote.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, the film also features R Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Swara Bhasker and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

Director Rai, too, took to Instagram to celebrate 10 years of his film’s release. He wrote: “Someone said so beautifully…Nothing of me is original, I am the combined effort of everyone I have ever known. Thank you for giving me my identity Thank you for making me Woh Tanu weds Manu wala Aanand Rai. Thank you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVarun Sharma calls 'Roohi' crazier sister of 'Stree'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivi’ in theatres on April 23

Glamsham Bureau - 0
On the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivi', announced that the film will release in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021.
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut now becomes a restaurateur, in Manali

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kangana Ranaut has ventured into the food & beverage business by opening a cafe & restaurant in her hometown Manali.
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut wraps ‘Dhaakad’, new venture on cards

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up shooting for the Bhopal schedule of her forthcoming spy thriller film "Dhaakad".
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Varun Sharma calls 'Roohi' crazier sister of 'Stree'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma calls his next release Roohi the crazier sister of the 2018 Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree.After Stree...

Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey turn producers with TV show 'Udaariyan'

Ekta Kapoor is proud of 'Pagglait'

Salman Khan for Indian Pro Music League

Salman Khan-Mika Singh come together after 4 years

Sharad Kelkar

Why Sharad Kelkar never ignores his dubbing duties?

Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhasali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Poster

Alia Bhatt applauded for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ teaser

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021