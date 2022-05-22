scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana congratulates 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' team for ending 'dry spell' at Hindi box office

Actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated the team of the latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' for ending the "dry spell at the Hindi box office'.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated the team of the latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′ for ending the “dry spell at the Hindi box office’.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she wrote a note for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

- Advertisement -

“Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiya 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office… Congratulations to the entire team of the film – Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani,” she wrote.

The film released on May 20 and on first day of its release, collected over Rs 14 crore at the box-office. On its second day, the film has managed to rake in a whopping Rs 18.34 crore and in total has minted Rs 32.45 crore at the box office.

- Advertisement -

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ clashed with Kangana’s ‘Dhaakad’.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMakers of 'Major' decide against ticket price hike
Next articleBalakrishna’s ‘Akhanda’ completes 175-day run in AP theatre
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pooja Hegde

Kiara Advani

Hina Khan

Avika Gor

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,660FansLike
52,178FollowersFollow
7,059FollowersFollow
59,993FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US