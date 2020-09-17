As she continues facing heat from Bollywood celebrities after calling Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star, Kangana Ranaut launched a fresh attack saying fake feminists are equating being a porn star to something derogatory.

Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

“Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted on Thursday.

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana Ranaut reacted to an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned her motives while accusing Bollywood’s alleged ‘drug-mafia’. Reacting to it, Kangana said that Urmila Matondkar is “making a mockery” about her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.

Where was your feminism you dumb ass when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute? You fake feminist shame on entire woman kind, do you know a human don’t just have physical body we have emotional body, mental body and psychological body as well, rape isn’t just intercourse!! — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Kangana’s tirade against the film industry has continued over the past weeks. On Wednesday, she claimed all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene — that too in return of sleeping with the hero.

Her comments came after veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, in a recent Parliament speech, criticized people who were tarnishing the film industry by badmouthing it without naming Kangana. –IANS/sug/vnc