Bollywood News

Kangana gets into action mode in coal mine for 'Dhaakad'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday appreciated the commitment of the team of her upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad, and shared a video where she is rehearsing for an action sequence in a coal mine.

“This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days,” Kangana wrote on Twitter.

“This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way,” she added.

The actress shared photographs of the crew from the mine where she rehearsed for the sequence. In a video, Kangana can be seen practising a fight sequence with her action directors giving her instructions.

Kangana will play the role of Agent Agni, while Arjun will be seen as the antagonist in the film, which is touted to be a world-class spy thriller. Arjun’s character is named Rudraveer.

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and slated to release on October 1, 2021.

–IANS

sug/vnc

