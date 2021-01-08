Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut: I am being tortured mentally, emotionally & physically

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Kangana Ranaut has alleged that she is being tortured mentally, emotionally and physically. She further claimed she has been asked not to disclose to anyone about the kind of torture she is being subjected to.

Kangana Ranaut released a video on her verified Twitter account on Friday where she spoke about the cases filed against her and the torture that she is facing every day. She added that we are going back to the medieval age where women were burnt at stake.

In the video, Kangana speaks in Hindi, “Ever since I have started speaking for the interest of the nation, the way I am being treated and tortured, the entire country can see that. My house was broken in an illegal manner. Everyday new cases are being filed against me because I have spoken for the interest of the farmers. One case has been filed against me even for laughing. My sister Rangoli has protested against doctors being tortured during the beginning of the pandemic. A case was filed against her and my name was also dragged into it, whereas I was not even on Twitter at that time. Our honourable Chief Justice ji has rejected it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have even been ordered to give haajri (attendance) at the police station although I don’t know for what reason. I have also been asked not to disclose to anyone or talk about the kind of torture I am facing. I want to ask the honourable Supreme Court, have we returned to the medieval age where women were burnt alive and their voices were silenced?” she added.

“People who are having fun and enjoying this situation, I would like to tell them only one thing that the tears of blood that we have shed in our 1,000 years of subordination, that will be repeated once again if nationalist voices are silenced now,” concluded the actress.

“Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation. I stood for you and it’s time you stand for me. Jai Hind,” tweeted Kangana.  –ians/abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKeira Knightley starrer ‘Misbehaviour’ hits Indian screens on Jan 22
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s sister calls Rahul Vaidya ‘a sweetheart’, gives a thumbs up to JasLy

Related Articles

News

Sedition case: Ranaut sisters record statement with Mumbai police

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel appeared before the Bandra Police on Friday, pursuant to a Bombay High Court order in...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut leaves for Bhopal after appearing before Bandra Police

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday left for Bhopal after recording her statement with Bandra Police in connection with a sedition case filed against her. "If...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut: Never compromise on your health

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared her life mantra, which is never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits and pessimistic people. The...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kangana Ranaut: I am being tortured mentally, emotionally & physically 1

Keerthy Suresh shares glimpse of first shoot for 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Southern star Keerthy Suresh has shared a glimpse of her first shoot of the year. In a string of pictures...
Kangana Ranaut: I am being tortured mentally, emotionally & physically 2

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

Kangana Ranaut: I am being tortured mentally, emotionally & physically 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

Kangana Ranaut: I am being tortured mentally, emotionally & physically 2

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

Kangana Ranaut: I am being tortured mentally, emotionally & physically 2

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

Kangana Ranaut: I am being tortured mentally, emotionally & physically 2

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie'...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020