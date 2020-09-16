Home Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut: Industry offered 2-minute roles, item numbers after sleeping with hero

By Glamsham Editorial
Kangana Ranaut in a tweet post
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday made shocking claims, saying all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene — that too in return of sleeping with the hero.

Kangana Ranaut’s comments came after veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, in a recent Parliament speech, criticized people who were tarnishing the film industry by badmouthing it.

Reacting to Jaya Bachchan’s parliamentary speech, Kanagna tweeted, “Kaun si thali di hai Jaya ji aur unki industry ne? Ek thali mili thi jisme do minute ke role, item numbers aur ek romantic scene milta tha, woh bhi hero ke saath sone ke baad. Maine iss industry ko feminism sikhaya, thali deshbhakti naripradhan filmon se sajayi. Yeh meri apni thali hai, Jaya ji, aapki nahi (Jayaji, what plate you are referring to? The one that was offered to me had two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene, that too in return of sleeping with the hero. I taught the industry feminism. This is my own plate, Jayaji, not yours).”

Kangana Ranaut had earlier alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes drugs and asked top stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and director Ayan Mukerji to take blood tests to prove they are clean. –IANS/sim/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

