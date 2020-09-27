Home Bollywood News

Kangana on her siblings: We are one consciousness split in three

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared photos of her happy days with her two siblings. She says she feels they are one consciousness split in three.

In one photo posted on her verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Kangana is seen playing in the snow with her sister Rangoli. In another, she is seen posing with her brother Akshat for a selfie.

“My mother had a child before us who didn’t make it, I am the middle child caught between older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three,” she captioned the photos.

Advtg.

Earlier on Saturday, Kangana shared a picture from the time she visited Kashi Vishvanath Temple in Varanasi.

In the image, Kangana was seen meditating along with actress Juhi Chawla and spiritual leader Sadhguru.

“This picture is from my recent visit to Kashi Vishvanath. Har Har Mahadev,” she had tweeted.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/in

Advtg.
Previous articleDelhi Capitals have a good balance at the moment, says Nortje
Next articleKshitij Ravi Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3

Related Articles

News

Kangana Ranaut, Juhi Chawla meditating with spiritual leader Sadhguru

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kangana Ranaut was in the mood for spiritual nostalgia over the weekend, as she took to social media on Saturday and shared...
Read more
News

Kangana takes a dig at Maha govt after Bhiwandi building collapse

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra by comparing the death toll...
Read more
News

‘Naagin 5’ actor Sharad Malhotra stands against doing drugs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Telly star Sharad Malhotra feels that consumption of drugs may be a personal choice, but he would put his foot down if...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kangana on her siblings: We are one consciousness split in three 1

Sanjay Khan, Riteish Deshmukh mourn Jaswant Singh's demise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Several members from the film industry took to social media to pay condolences after the demise of former Union minister...
Film, TV stars shower love on 'Daughter's day'

Film, TV stars shower love on ‘Daughter’s day’

Kangana on her siblings: We are one consciousness split in three 2

Shweta Singh Kirti shares unseen childhood pic of Sushant

Kshitij Ravi Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3

Kshitij Ravi Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3

Kangana on her siblings: We are one consciousness split in three 2

Kangana on her siblings: We are one consciousness split in three

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals have a good balance at the moment, says Nortje

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks