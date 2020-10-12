Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kangana on Ira Khan’s depression: ‘Difficult for broken families children’

By Glamsham Editorial
Kangana Ranaut speaks on Ira Khan's depression
Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday reacted to the news of Ira Khan has been battling depression.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira had opened up on her tryst with clinical depression on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Saturday. Reacting to Ira’s confession, Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Monday

“At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important,” wrote Kangana.

On Saturday, Ira had shared a video on her verified Instagram account where she spoke about being “clinically depressed” for over four years.

Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.  –ians/abh/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

