Kangana Ranaut on Jaya Bachchan reaction: Would you say the same if your daughter was beaten, drugged, molested?

Actress Kangana Ranaut has criticised Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan for her remarks against people who are trying to tarnish the image of the film industry, and questioned whether her stance would change if her children were involved.

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has criticised Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan for her remarks against people who are trying to tarnish the image of the film industry, and questioned whether her stance would change if her children were involved.

“Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also,” Kangana said.

In the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan demanded the government to provide protection and put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of the film industry.

“Some of the people who have got name and fame has said it is ‘gutter’,” she said, without naming the individuals but added they should not defame the industry.

“It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people. There is a continuous process to defame the industry for the things done by a handful, she added. Previously, Kangana had called the film industry a “gutter” and alleged that 99 per cent of the people who work in it have been exposed to drugs.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted: “Like a famous choreographer once said “rape kiya toh kya hua roti toh di na” is that what you implying? There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day,no 8 hours shift regulations.”

“This mentality that gareeb ko roti mila toh that’s enough need to change,gareeb ko roti ke saath samman aur payaar bhi chahiye, I have a full list of reforms I want from centre government for workers and junior artists,some day if I meet honourable Prime Minister I will discuss,” the actress added.

Kangana Ranaut continued: “As and when I get time to meet authorities I will share the detailed list of reforms I have prepared for labourers in the film industry across India so that young leading Indians can fight for similar reforms for their underprivileged friends in their own respective fields.”

–IANS

sug/vnc

