Home Bollywood News

Kangana on showbiz: Takes strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion

By Glamsham Editorial

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut says only people with strong spiritual core can recognise the delusion that is showbiz.

“Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion,” Kangana tweeted on Wednesday morning.

She posted her note with a picture where she is seen applying lipstick.

Advtg.

On Tuesday, Kangana criticised Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan for her remarks against people who are trying to tarnish the image of the film industry, and questioned whether her stance would change if her children were involved.

“Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also,” Kangana said.

Jaya Bachchan’s remarks in Parliament came after Kangana as well as Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan seperately alleged that Bollywood was addicted to drugs.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAkshay Kumar shares the teaser of much awaited ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ and confirms OTT release
Next articleSanjay Dutt and Maanayata leave Mumbai, enroute life

Related Articles

News

Kangana Ranaut: Industry offered 2-minute roles, item numbers after sleeping with hero

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday made shocking claims, saying all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a...
Read more
News

Swara Bhasker slams Kangana Ranaut: Sickening, Shameful

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Swara Bhasker on Wednesday called out Kangana Ranaut for her caustic comments against veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan.
Read more
News

Kangana in Twitter battle with comedian Kunal Kamra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut and Kunal Kamra locked horns on Twitter on Wednesday after the comedian took a dig at her...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks