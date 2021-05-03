Kangana Ranaut: People should pledge to work on improving air quality

Adv.

Kangana Ranaut on Monday urged people to plant more trees even as the demand for oxygen goes up in the country with rising Covid-19 cases. She says people using oxygen should pledge to work on improving air quality.

“Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees’,” Kangana wrote on Twitter.

She added, “Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we are going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?”

She said that if life forms start disappearing from the earth surface it would affect the fertility of the soil.

“Remember any other life if it disappears from earth even microbes or insects it will affect fertility of soil and Mother Earth’s health, she will miss them but if humans disappear Earth will only and only flourish, if you aren’t her lover or child, you are just unnecessary #PlantTrees,” Kangana said.

