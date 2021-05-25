Kangana Ranaut plants trees in Tauktae aftermath

Adv.

Actress Kangana Ranaut posted a message on afforestation on Tuesday, saying a lot of trees have been uprooted in the recent cyclone Tauktae and hence we need to plant more trees. Kangana also shared photographs where she can be seen planting trees.

“Today I planted 20 trees, we only ask what I got, sometimes please ask what I gave back to this planet also !!! In recent cyclone Tauktae Mumbai lost more than 70 per cent of its trees and Gujarat lost more than 50 thousands trees, these trees take decades to grow, how can we loose them every year like this, who is compensating for this loss?” Kangana wrote

“How are we preventing our cities from becoming concrete jungles? We must ask ourselves did we ask authorities the right questions? What are we giving back to our country?” says Kangana.

Requesting BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the government of Gujarat to plant trees having medicinal values, the actress further wrote, “I am requesting concerned Mumbai @my_bmc and Gujrat @gujarattourism governments to plant Neem, Pipal and bargad trees wherever trees are uprooted… Above mentioned trees have medicinal qualities, not only they clean air nourish the soil they also emit extraordinary amount of oxygen…. let’s save our cities, save our trees our planet that’s the only way to save ourselves.”