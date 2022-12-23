scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut has never danced at weddings, denied ‘insane amount of money’

Kangana Ranaut has said that she has said no to the "insane amount of money" being offered to her to perform at weddings and private parties.

By Glamsham Bureau

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of veteran singer Asha Bhosle talking about how her sister and late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar never performed at weddings.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of veteran singer Asha Bhosle talking about how her sister and late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar never performed at weddings.

In the video, Asha Bhosle is talking about how her elder sister and legendary singer was once offered a million dollars to sing at a wedding, but she refused the offer.

She was heard saying: “Kaha 2 ghante sirf aap darshan dijiye humari shadi meina (just come to our wedding for 2 hours, they had said to her).”

Kangana captioned: “Agree. Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs…denied insane amount of money…glad to come across this video.. Lataji truly so inspiring.”

On the work front, Kangana is filming her directorial, ‘Emergency’, where she will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

