Kangana Ranaut hosts dinner for 'Tejas' director

By Glamsham Editorial
Kangana Ranaut hosts dinner for 'Tejas' director 1
Manali, Oct 29 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared a video and photographs from a dinner she has hosted for Sarvesh Mewara, director of her forthcoming film Tejas, and her coach for the film, Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale.

The actress took to her verified Twitter account to share glimpses from the dinner party hosted at her hometown Manali.

“It was a lovely evening hosted dinner for @sarveshmewara1 and our coach @AbbeeTheAviator along with few relatives, had requested my siblings to help me entertain my friends they clearly went overboard,” tweeted Kangana on Thursday.

In a separate tweet, the actress shared: “Most amazing aspect of making movies is that you get to meet so many wonderful artists, lovely to know this bundle of some serious talent, writer director of Tejas, captain of our team @sarveshmewara1.”

Reacting to Kangana’s tweet, director Sarvesh Mewara tweeted from an unverified account: “Thank you so much for the wonderfully hosted evening. Had a blast getting to know family & friends, especially the amazing cousins who brought out the DJ in me! Looking forward to making more of such memories on this journey together #Tejas.”

In her upcoming film “Tejas” Kangana plays a fighter pilot.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles, in 2016. The film takes inspiration from the landmark event.

–IANS

abh/vnc

