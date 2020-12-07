Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut: I’m born old

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims as a child she does not remember playing with children. Rather, she says she would contemplate for hours.

“As a child I don’t remember playing with children, even then my favourite thing to do was to make fancy gowns, and clothes for my dolls and I loved to contemplate for hours on end, hence the deep thoughtful mature eyes, unfortunately some of us are born old and I am one of those,” Kangana tweeted along with an image of herself as a child.

Earlier on On Saturday, Kangana had given a sneak peek of her upcoming film “Thalaivi”, with new stills. She stars as late J. Jayalalithaa, and the film is inspired by the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the photos on her verified Twitter account, Kangana has written: “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go.”

“Thalaivi” is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa in Hindi and Tamil. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleArjun Bijlani reveals why he loves to watch light-hearted shows
Next articleGal Gadot thrilled with initial reactions to 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Related Articles

News

SGPC notice to Kangana Ranaut over remark on elderly lady

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Chandigarh, Dec 5 (IANS) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday issued a notice to actress Kangana Ranaut for addressing a Punjab elderly...
Read more
News

Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu border

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at Singhu border in the National Capital Region (NCR), extending support to the...
Read more
News

Kangana shares 'Thalaivi' stills on Jayalalithaa's death anniversary

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday shared stills featuring her look in the upcoming film Thalaivi, which is inspired by...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kangana Ranaut: I’m born old 1

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Kangana Ranaut: I’m born old 2

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

Kangana Ranaut: I’m born old 3

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

Kangana Ranaut: I’m born old 4

Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

Kangana Ranaut: I’m born old 5

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha post wishes

Kangana Ranaut: I’m born old 6

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020