Kangana Ranaut is off to Udaipur to meet ‘most special person’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared that she is off to Udaipur to meet her “most special person”. The actress posted a couple of pictures on Instagram dressed in an ivory and gold saree, seated in a chartered flight.

“Enroute Udaipur… to my most special person,” she wrote.

While fans are naturally curious, Kangana did not share who her “most special person” was.

The actress was recently in Jaisalmer for an outdoor schedule of her upcoming film “Tejas”, which is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.

Portions of the film were shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan. The actress has been keeping fans updated with pictures of the shoot on Instagram.