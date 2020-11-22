Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut posts adorable picture kissing nephew

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut said that her nephew Prithviraj asked her not to leave for a shoot.

Kangana shared a picture on Instagram. In the image, which seems to have taken from her brother Aksht’s wedding in Udaipur earlier this month, the actress is seen kissing Prithviraj on his lips.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “When we left for the shoot, he said don’t go, I insisted I need to work, he looked thoughtful and immediately sat in my lap and said smilingly….ok you go but let me sit with you for two mins…. still get tears thinking about his face.”

Advtg.

Kangana was reportedly leaving for the shoot for her upcoming film “Thalaivi”.

Thalaivi is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by A.L. Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

At the same time, Kangana is also prepping for the action scene for her upcoming film “Dhaakad”.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/rs/

Advtg.
Previous articleRajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot are husband & wife
Next articleArshi Khan: Great time to be on the web

Related Articles

News

Kangana preps for 'Dhaakad' action even as she shoots for 'Thalaivi'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has started preparing for action scenes in her upcoming film, Dhakaad, even as she shoots for Thalaivi.The...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut takes dig at K'taka woman IPS officer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) After innocuous posts on social media by Karnataka IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil, supporting the governments decision to impose ban...
Read more
News

Sedition case: Mumbai Police again summons Kangana, sister

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The Mumbai Police has issued fresh summons to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel and an aide to...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kangana Ranaut posts adorable picture kissing nephew 1

Nikkhil Arya happy to join 'fun' team of 'Brahmarakshas 2'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Nikkhil Arya says he is happy to join the cast of "Brahmarakshas 2", in which he will play the...
Kangana Ranaut posts adorable picture kissing nephew 2

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India

Kangana Ranaut posts adorable picture kissing nephew 3

Shastri enjoys 'good conversation' about cricket with Gill ahead of Aus...

Kangana Ranaut posts adorable picture kissing nephew 4

Katrina undergoes Covid test 'with a smile'

Kangana Ranaut posts adorable picture kissing nephew 4

Bharti, Harsh get 13 days' judicial custody (Lead)

Kangana Ranaut posts adorable picture kissing nephew 4

Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious post about an emoji

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks