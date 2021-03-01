ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut reminisces about childhood memories

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reminisced about her childhood as it is her birthday month.

Kangana shared a childhood picture on Instagram. In the image, a young Kangana is seen dressed in salwaar kameez.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “My birthday month,growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world,extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful,” she added.

Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhaakad, which is billed as a spy thriller. The film casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from Dhaakad, the actress will also feature in forthcoming films Thalaivi and Tejas. Kangana turns director for an upcoming film titled Aparajita Ayodhya.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleManinee De to play a bigger role in 'LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors' season 2
Next articleSwara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania topline 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' cast
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kangana Ranaut transforms her parents' home

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share before and after pictures of her parent's home...
Read more
Technology

Kangana accuses Twitter of shadow banning her account

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday accused the microblogging platform Twitter of shadow banning her account. Kangana says the Twitter...
Read more
News

Hrithik records statement with Crime Branch against Kangana

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Saturday recorded his statement with Crime Branch in an ongoing case filed against actress Kangana...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Karishma Tanna goes grunge for March

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna has shared a stunning photo set on social media sporting a white shirt dress.The actress posted...

Shilpa Shetty suggests yoga for injury

Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania topline 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' cast

Maninee De to play a bigger role in 'LSD: Love, Scandal...

Russo Brothers on Chadwick Boseman's Golden Globe win: 'Your legacy is...

Bhumi Pedenekar with Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Bhumi Pedenekar recalls Sushant Singh Rajput an actor with a ‘restless...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021