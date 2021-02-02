ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut shares a slice of life from her childhood days

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday looked back at her childhood years when she had to collect money to buy a camera and indulge in a photo session with a friend.

“As a kid I collected money and bought a still camera, one of those photo sessions my friend is visibly embarrassed, Sharma uncle the local photographer used to send the reel of my camera to Chandigarh for washing and I remember waiting anxiously for weeks,” Kangana tweeted.

The actress shared a picture of herself as a kid in the post. In the photograph, Kangana is seen in a white kurta as she poses for the camera with her friend, who seems embarrassed.

Meanwhile, the actress has announced she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda”.

She has also started preparing for her next film “Dhaakad”, and will be seen in the films “Thalaivi” and “Tejas”. She will also essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

–IANS

sug/vnc

