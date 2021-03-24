ADVERTISEMENT
Check out how Kangana Ranaut celebrated her birthday

Kangana Ranaut celebrated her birthday with the team of 'Thailaivi' as well as Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kangana Ranaut cutting cake on her birthday
Kangana Ranaut cutting cake on her birthday (pic courtesy: instagram)
Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of pictures and videos from her birthday. The actress turned a year older on March 23.

On her birthday, she launched the trailer of her upcoming film “Thailaivi”. After this, she celebrated her birthday with the team of the film as well as Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi.

Kangana looks stunning in an orange saree in the launch pictures, which she teamed up with a bun and flowers. The videos showcased the decked-up party room, which had lots of flower arrangements, candles and balloons.

“Some glimpses from my birthday,” she wrote.

The party was organised by Kangana’s younger brother Aksht, who got married recently.

Meanwhile, Kangana released the trailer of “Thailaivi” first in Chennai and then in Mumbai.

Directed by AL Vijay, the film is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to hit screens on April 23.

