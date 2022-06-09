scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of new Manali home made of river stone

By Glamsham Bureau
Kangana Ranaut - Premier ready _ pic courtesy instagram
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her second new home made of river stone in Manali. She tagged it as “authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood.”

Kangana shared a motley of pictures of her home on Instagram. She also shared a photograph of herself from her balcony.

She captioned: “Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love the decor and are curious about mountain architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional.”

“I built a new home it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stones, local slates, and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries, and wooden karigiri. Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer @photovila1.”

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in a political drama ‘Emergency’.

She also has ‘Tejas’ where she will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot. She had also announced ‘Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda’ and ‘Sita: The Incarnation’ as her upcoming projects.

Pic. Sourcekanganaranaut
