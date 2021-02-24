ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivi' in theatres on April 23

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut’s much awaited film Thalaivi is all set to release in theatres on April 23. The makers made the announcement on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, whose life is depicted in the film.

Tweeting the news, Kangana Ranaut wrote: “To Jaya Amma, on her birthanniversary. Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021.”

The tringual film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will showcase the life of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician.

Kangana had earlier in the day, teased fans about the big announcement by posting on Twitter: “On #Thalaivi’s 73rd birth anniversary, stay tuned as we make an important announcement at 6:35 PM today!”

For the role, Kangana is said to have gained 20 kilos and undergone body transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'Over 50% travellers will continue to prioritize safety, hygiene'
Next articleShriya Pilgaonkar's new mantra: Hoop till you drop
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kangana Ranaut now becomes a restaurateur, in Manali

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kangana Ranaut has ventured into the food & beverage business by opening a cafe & restaurant in her hometown Manali.
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut wraps ‘Dhaakad’, new venture on cards

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up shooting for the Bhopal schedule of her forthcoming spy thriller film "Dhaakad".
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Naachney gaane wali’ jibe: I am a Rajput woman I break bones

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kangana Ranaut reacted to former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse's derogatory remark about her, calling her a "naachney gaane waali"
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Video of B. Praak's new song featuring Gurmeet Choudhary, Hansika Motwani...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Hansika Motwani feature in the video of B. Praak's new song, Mazaa. The actors are clearly...

Shilpa Shetty flaunts 'rockstar vibes' in Maldives

Emily Ratajkowski flaunts baby bump

Shriya Pilgaonkar's new mantra: Hoop till you drop

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser released on Bhansali's birthday

Sharman Joshi film 'Fauji Calling' in cinemas on March 12

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021