Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Swara Bhasker

Actress Kangana Ranaut was getting bored on Sunday, and that is why she decided to tease actress Swara Bhasker.

By Glamsham Editorial
On Sunday, the actress retweeted a collage featuring herself and Swara in similar looking outfits. They are seen in golden saris with white blouses and large necklaces. The picture which Kangana retweed highlighted a portion of her scalp, mentioning Kangana ‘class’ and Swara ‘crass’.

Retweeting, she wrote, “Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya [email protected] (what are these people saying? Is it true?”

Soon, netizens started commenting how Kangana has made preparations for everyone’s Sunday entertainment.

She responded: “Haan on a boring day thoda [email protected] ji ko cheda jaye (Thought I should tease Swara a little on a boring day).”

Swara also replied: “Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana…you know I love you.”  –ians/sug/rt

