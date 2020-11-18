Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut: Tired of being treated like a slave in my own country

By Glamsham Editorial
Kangana Ranaut: Tired of being treated like a slave in my own country 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut claims she is sick and tired of being treated like a slave in her own country, where she cannot express her mind freely.

She opened up about her state of mind while slamming Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey for suspending an account, True Indology, which posts about Indian culture and history from the perspective of the owner of this handle.

The actress called it a “murder in the digital world”.

Advtg.

“When they don’t have answers to your questions they break your house, put you in jail, gag your voice or kill your digital identity. Eliminating one’s digital identity is no less than a murder in virtual world, there must be strict laws against it #BringBackTrueIndology,” she wrote as she began her rant on social media.

“@jack @Twitter @TwitterIndia your bias and Islamist’s propaganda is embarrassing, why did you suspend @TIinExile? Because he busted fake narratives of our history? Shame on you, waiting for the day when you will be banned in India, hope @PMOIndia takes action against twitter,” she added.

In another tweet, Kangana said: “Sick n tired of being treated like a slave in my own country, we can’t celebrate our festivals, can’t speak truth and defend our ancestors, we can’t condemn terrorism, what is the point of such a shameful enslaved life controlled by the keepers of darkness #BringBackTrueIndology.”

Advtg.

Actor Ranvir Shorey also questioned suspension of the acocont, writing: “Hey @TwitterIndia, this is the second time you have unreasonably suspended one of the most informative and decent Twitter handles on your platform. Utter #shame. #BringBackTrueIndology.”

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSelena Gomez: My mental health story was twisted into so many things
Next articleKhushbu Sundar meets with an accident, unhurt

Related Articles

News

Kangana Ranaut demands justice for Bihar teenager who was burnt alive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday demanded justice for Gulnaz Khatoon, the Bihar teenager who was recently burnt alive. Gulnaz passed...
Read more
News

Bollywood celebs extend Bhai Dooj greetings

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a slew of celebrities share glimpses from their celebrations of the festival.Actress Kangana Ranaut...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut welcomes ‘devi’ home on Diwali

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut is happy to welcome home her new sister-in-law, whom she refers to as devi, on the auspicious...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kangana Ranaut: Tired of being treated like a slave in my own country 2

50 Cent sure that Lil Wayne took money to back Trump

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Rapper 50 Cent says he is sure that rapper Lil Wayne was paid to endorse Donald Trump ahead of...
Kangana Ranaut: Tired of being treated like a slave in my own country 3

Ishaan Khatter: Expectation of fans is a blessing

Kangana Ranaut: Tired of being treated like a slave in my own country 4

Khushbu Sundar meets with an accident, unhurt

Kangana Ranaut: Tired of being treated like a slave in my own country 5

Kangana Ranaut: Tired of being treated like a slave in my...

Kangana Ranaut: Tired of being treated like a slave in my own country 6

Selena Gomez: My mental health story was twisted into so many...

Kangana Ranaut: Tired of being treated like a slave in my own country 7

CSK need restructuring before next IPL, says Agarkar

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks