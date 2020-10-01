Home Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings, resumes work on ambitious bilingual project

By Glamsham Editorial
Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings
Kangana Ranaut as Thalaivi J Jayalalithaa (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday travelled down South to finish pending work of her film, Thalaivi.

“Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic,” she tweeted.

Along with her tweet, Kangana Ranaut posted a few morning selfies for her fans.

“P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them,” she added.

Kangana was spending time with her family in Manali ever since lockdown happened. She was in Mumbai for a few days in between, when Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated a demolition drive at her office in the city claiming illegal construction.

“Thalaivi” is the biopic of late Tamil chief minister J Jayalalitha, directed by AL Vijay. –ians/sim/vnc

