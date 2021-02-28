ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut transforms her parents' home

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share before and after pictures of her parent’s home in Mumbai on Sunday.

In her post, she also spoke about how her parents are fond of earthy tones when it comes to interiors.

The actress captioned the pictures as, “Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home Before (parents liked more earthy) (sic).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana also posted a video of the transformed apartment. The video starts with an outdoor space and slowly moves indoors where you can see a beautifully done up living area.

“After transformation video. Ritu preferred more glamorous with soft Victorian colors, my parents are more than happy that woman of the house took charge. Which style you prefer cause even earthy had its own village old world charm. Do tell me Slightly smiling face (sic),” she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Kangana will soon be seen in the trilingual film Thalaivi which will hit screens on April 23. The film is directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnkur Bhatia thrilled about his 2021 projects
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Kangana accuses Twitter of shadow banning her account

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday accused the microblogging platform Twitter of shadow banning her account. Kangana says the Twitter...
Read more
News

Hrithik records statement with Crime Branch against Kangana

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Saturday recorded his statement with Crime Branch in an ongoing case filed against actress Kangana...
Read more
News

Kangana accuses Twitter of shadow banning her account

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday accused the microblogging platform Twitter of shadow banning her account. Kangana says the Twitter management...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ankur Bhatia thrilled about his 2021 projects

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Ankur Bhatia, who garnered praise for his role of Sangram Singh in web series "Aarya", is looking forward...

Lakshmi Manchu cycles 100 km for a cause

Pallavi Rao: It's tough when shows go off air

Big B blogs about 'medical condition', mentions 'surgery'

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in 'sunshine' pic

Khatija Iqbal speaks on actors' exploitation

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021