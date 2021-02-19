ADVERTISEMENT
Kangana Ranaut visits Lord Jagannath temple in Puri

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut sought blessings at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri today Friday.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bhubaneswar, Feb 19: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut sought blessings at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri on Friday. Kangana offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple following Patitapaban Darshan. She visited the Bimala temple, Laxmi temple and Kalpa Bata, too.

“We always see Krishna with Radha or Rukmani (Laxmi) but in Puri Jagannath Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings, Balrama n Subhadra (Arjun’s wife, Abhimanyu’s mom). Pulsating with the energy of his heart chakra whole place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it, enchanted,” Kangana tweeted.

She also shared photographs from outside the temple where she can be seen walking with a garland in her hand amid security. The actress wore a cream coloured salwar kurta and dupatta, teaming it with ethnic jewellery.. 

Kangana Ranaut had taken to Twitter late on Thursday to express her excitement for early morning visit to the temple on Friday. The actress wrote, “Oh I am so excited…. almost shivering with excitement… 6am Darshan but how will I spend this night … this night seems like a yug.”

