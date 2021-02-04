ADVERTISEMENT
Kangana Ranaut's tweets pulled down for violating rules

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) On Thursday, some of the tweets by actress Kangana Ranaut were deleted by the microblogging site, which stated that the posts were in violation of their rules.

The move by the digital platform comes after the actress went on a rant against international pop sensation Rihanna for supporting the ongoing farmers protest. Kangana called Rihanna a porn singer, a “porn star”, and a Left Wing role model.

The two tweets, which were deleted, were related to the farmer protests.

Soon after, Twitter sent out a statement opening up about their move.

“We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” said a Twitter spokesperson.

One tweet, considered derogatory and pulled down by the platform, was one where she referred to several Indian cricketers as “Dhobi ka Kutta”. The other one pulled down was for Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu.

Back in January, Kangana had shared that her Twitter account had been restricted temporarily.

It came after she made controversial remarks about creators of the web series Tandav through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was “time to take their heads off”, for allegedly insulting Hindu gods.

–IANS

sug/vnc

