Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Naachney gaane wali’ jibe: I am a Rajput woman I break bones

Kangana Ranaut reacted to former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse's derogatory remark about her, calling her a "naachney gaane waali"

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 19: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday evening reacted to former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse’s derogatory remark about her, calling her a “naachney gaane waali”. The actress tweeted a strong reply based on an ians tweet about Panse’s comment earlier in the day.

“Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia…. I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones,” Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Her tweet came in response to a tweet, which read, “Former minister in the previous #KamalNath govt in Madhya Pradesh, Sukhdev Panse, has made a derogatory remark against #Bollywood actress #KanganaRanaut (@KanganaTeam), calling her a ‘Naachney Gaane waali’ (which loosely translates into a cheap version of a public entertainer).”

