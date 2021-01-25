ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kangana says Manikarnika is most successful Indian film in Japan

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday celebrated the completion of two years of release of her period drama Manikarnika. She claimed it was the most successful Indian film in Japan.

“The movie which broke my bones, 20 stitches n two fractures also broke many records. Highest weekend, Highest single day collection, Third highest grosser in the long list of blockbuster woman centric films and also most successful Indian film in Japan. #2YearsofManikarnika,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Kangana reacted to an old video of veteran actress Waheeda Rehman appreciating her performance in Manikarnika.

Reacting to the video, Kangana wrote: “After Fashion, Queen, Tanu weds Manu my most iconic movie completes 2 years #2YearsofManikarnika. My most favourite actress praising me is like a trophy for me.”

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana. The film, inspired by the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi also featured Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta and Atul Kulkarni among others.

Kangana is all set to star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

Didda was Queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. Kangana plans to complete her ongoing commitments first and then start shooting for the new film in January 2022.

–IANS

abh/vnc

