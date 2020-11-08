Advtg.
Kangana shares details of her brother's destination wedding

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared that her brother Aksht will get married in Udaipur.

Revealing more details about the “intimate” wedding, Kangana tweeted: “This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same.”

Not only this, she also shared a picture of her with her brother from their childhood days.

“Aksht’s face in this picture making me nostalgic, growing up I bullied him, I was always up to something and willingly/unwillingly he played my perfect partner in crime, today my little Bholu is a grown up man and those wonderful years of childhood just feel like yesterday,” she added.

The wedding will take place on November 10.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in “Thalaivi” , which is the biopic of the late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa.

–IANS

sim/kr

