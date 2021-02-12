ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut’s post after 10 night shifts

Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for spy thriller 'Dhaakad', shared a still from the sets after shooting for 10 consecutive nights

By Glamsham Editorial
Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad
Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad (photo credit:instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for her forthcoming spy thriller Dhaakad, shared a still from the sets after shooting for 10 consecutive nights.

The photo, tweeted by the actress on Friday, shows Kangana in an action-packed avatar looking straight out of the battlefield. Kangana has a “don’t mess with me” expressions on her face, while director Razneesh Razy Ghai strikes a funny pose beside her.

“10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief [email protected] be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga..Well I am all yours…bring it on #Dhaakad,” Kangana tweeted on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boasting about her acting skills, Kangana recently tweeted, “Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”

“I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad,” she added.

Dhaakad is a spy thriller in which Kangana will play the role of Agent Agni, while Arjun Rampal will be seen as the antagonist named Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.  –ians/abh/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMovie Review | OH My Ghost: A feel good family ‘ghost’i
Next articlePakistan to play 3 ODIs, 4 T20Is in South Africa in April
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bhagyashree starts son Abhimanyu's b'day countdown with throwback pic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree shared a throwback picture with son Abhimanyu Dassani to kickstart his birthday countdown. Abhimanyu celebrates his special day...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut opens up on her drastic physical makeovers for roles

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut credits her fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja for the transformation she acquires for various roles
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday declared she has raw talent like Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streep, and skilled action capabilities and...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021