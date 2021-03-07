Kangana Ranaut: Signed ‘Queen’ thinking this will never release

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 7: Kangana Ranaut starrer “Queen” released seven years ago today. The Bollywood actress shared that she signed the film thinking this will never be released, and signed it for money.

Kangana on Sunday morning tweeted: “After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in Newyork (cont)”.

She added: “In Newyork I studied screenwriting, directed a small film in California at the age of 24 which gave me a breakthrough in Hollywood, after seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India (cont).”

Kangana said that the 2014 film, directed by Vikas Bahl changed her life.

“Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema #7yearsofqueen,” she said.

The actress said that “Queen” it is not just a film for her.

“Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved was kept away from me for 10 long years, everything came all at ones, it was overwhelming, I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in their you will get your due #7yearsofqueen,” she concluded.

“Queen” revolved around the story of a diffident girl named Rani Mehra, a diffiden who embarks on her honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam by herself after her fiance calls off their wedding.