ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut: Signed ‘Queen’ thinking this will never release

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 7: Kangana Ranaut starrer “Queen” released seven years ago today. The Bollywood actress shared that she signed the film thinking this will never be released, and signed it for money.

Kangana on Sunday morning tweeted: “After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in Newyork (cont)”.

She added: “In Newyork I studied screenwriting, directed a small film in California at the age of 24 which gave me a breakthrough in Hollywood, after seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India (cont).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana said that the 2014 film, directed by Vikas Bahl changed her life.

“Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema #7yearsofqueen,” she said.

The actress said that “Queen” it is not just a film for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved was kept away from me for 10 long years, everything came all at ones, it was overwhelming, I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in their you will get your due #7yearsofqueen,” she concluded.

“Queen” revolved around the story of a diffident girl named Rani Mehra, a diffiden who embarks on her honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam by herself after her fiance calls off their wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRanvir Shorey: Taste and smell are still lost
Next articleKim Kardashian flaunts tiny waist in itsy-bitsy bikini
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu over tax raid jibe: You will always remain sasti

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The war between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu just heated up on Saturday
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut offers Ayurvedic tip for bile, fan says Taapsee needs it

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared an Ayurvedic solution for people having a high level of 'pitta' (bile) in the body.
Read more
News

Kangana talks about a 'jilted obsessed lover' and paid smear campaigns

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday declared she would soon reveal the name of a "jilted obsessed lover" she had...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021