Kangana Ranaut ‘speechless & stunned’ with Golden Temple’s beauty

Adv.

Actress Kangana Ranaut paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar for the first time with her family. She posted pictures of her visit on Instagram on Monday and shared that she was stunned and speechless with its beauty.

Kangana was accompanied by her sister Rangoli, nephew and mother. In the images, she is posing with her family against the backdrop of the stunning Golden Temple.

“Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time ….speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity…” Kangana captioned the pictures.

Adv.

On Saturday, Kangana had shared pictures with family members saying that she is happy to spend time with them after recovering from Covid-19 recently.

Kangana will be seen in the film “Thalaivi”. She is also part of the films “Tejas” and “Dhaakad”, and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled “Tiku Weds Sheru”.