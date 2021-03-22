ADVERTISEMENT
Kangana Ranaut thanks all for National Award win as Best Actress

Kangana Ranaut won the National Film Award as Best Actress for the fourth time on Monday, for her performances in Manikarnika and Panga

By Glamsham Bureau
Kangana Ranaut won the National Film Award as Best Actress for the fourth time on Monday, for her performances in Manikarnika and Panga. Shortly after the announcement, she posted a thank-you video on social media for the cast and crew of both films, saying her win would not be possible without them.

Speaking in Hindi, Kangana said, “I just got to know that the National Awards have been announced, in which I have been awarded for my performance in Manikarnika and Panga.”

About her win for Manikarnika, she said: “I will be forever grateful to the whole team of Manikarnika for supporting me in every possible manner and standing by me. I want to share the National Award with each one of you.”

The actress also thanked her unit of Panga in the video, which she posted on her blue tick accounts in Twitter and Instagram.

“I share this award with all of them. When it comes to Panga, I was just an actress. I would like to thank all,” she said.

Finally, Kangana thanked her fans and family, saying nothing would have been possible without their support.

On Instagram, Kangana wrote as caption with the video: “Words can’t express my feelings. Thank you so much.”

