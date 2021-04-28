Kangana Ranaut urges all to get vaccinated for Covid-19

Adv.

Kangana Ranaut, in her video post today, urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated for Covid-19. She said that if we can’t be the solution then we should not be the problem, either.

Kangana Ranaut in her Hindi / English post said, “The entire world is battling with the pandemic and it has affected everyone in every way. I feel a lot of people are feeling disheartened. They feel negative and de-motivated.”

She added, “I would like to say that this is not a time for self-pity because people who are really battling this, don’t have the time to feel disheartened. For those who are over-thinking, let me tell you that every generation somewhere or the other has fought epidemics or pandemics, be it the Spanish flu, tuberculosis or plague. So, why do you think you are special?”

Kangana Ranaut urged everyone to be the solution and not the problem. “Today, with modernisation and travel, the entire world has suddenly been affected. The population of India is the highest in the world. The freedom we want to enjoy will have its drawbacks too. Nonetheless, becoming a problem in this problem, how is that smart? If we can’t be the solution then we shouldn’t be the problem either. We should help others but, first help yourself,” Kangana said.

Kangana Ranaut also reminded everyone to be mindful about not contracting the virus. “Be mindful that you do not get the virus. Till last year, we were hopeless about what would happen with the vaccine but we now have a vaccine and medicines, too. Doctors say that if you take a shot of the vaccine you don’t need to be hospitalized. You could be treated at home and, with mild symptoms, the recovery rate is 100 per cent. So, is it right to spread rumours about the vaccine?” she continued.

“Many among my staff did not want to get vaccinated, but I made them understand and got them registered. On May 1, I will get vaccinated along with my family, staff and friends. Please register for the vaccine, please don’t feel hopeless,” she said.