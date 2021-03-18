ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kangana: Youngsters in ripped jeans shouldn't look like homeless beggars

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday joined the social media conversation that has followed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s controversial comment about women wearing ripped jeans.

However, unlike other celebrities, Kangana has not criticised Chief Minister Rawat. Instead she shared photographs of herself wearing ripped jeans on Twitter and offered a fashion tip to youngsters.

“If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days,” Kangana tweeted, using the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hashtag started trending on Twitter after Chief Minister Rawat commented on women wearing ripped jeans earlier this week.

He spoke about a female co-passenger on board a flight with him once, who was wearing ripped jeans and runs an NGO. Describing her attire, the Chief Minister questioned what kind of “sanskar” (values) the woman is going to give wearing ripped jeans and showing her knees.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnand Pandit: There was no question of not having Rhea in the film
Next articleSatish Kaushik tests Covid positive
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kangana Ranaut starts 'Tejas' shoot in Rajasthan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her upcoming film "Tejas" in Rajasthan. Kangana tweeted on-location photographs on Thursday...
Read more
News

Author Ashish Kaul sends notice to Khar police station seeking action on FIR against Kangana

Glamsham Bureau - 0
On Wednesday Ashish Kaul sent a notice to Khar police station demanding action and clarification on why no police procedure has been initiated in the matter yet.
Read more
News

Ashish Kaul on FIR against Kangana: 'Narrative of Didda as nationalist written by only me'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, March 13 (IANS) Ashish Kaul, author of the book "Didda: The Warrior Queen Of Kashmir", who has filed an FIR...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cricket South Africa mulls majority independent members

Narwal lead Indian challenge at para shooting World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 18 (IANS) Top para shooters including Sydney 2019 World Championships medallists Manish Narwal and Singhraj will be...

'Argentina, Germany tours helped in preparation for Olympics'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team's recent tours to Argentina and Germany have been crucial in their preparations for the...

SonyLIV’s next titled Project 9191

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
SonyLIV's Project 9191 is about a team who ace in pre-empting crimes and stopping them before occurrence

AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the...

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture that he feels would be apt for his funeral.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates