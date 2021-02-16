ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kangana's 'Dhaakad' confession: 'My only true lover my battle field'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday evening said that the battlefield is the only place where she never feels out of place. Her newfound aggression seems totally in sync with the character for her upcoming action film Dhaakad!

Kangana tweeted a still from the film that captures her in an action-packed avatar.

“You may think it’s strange to find solace in conflict, you may think it’s not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords, for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs,” she captioned the image.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Confessions of a hot blooded Kshatriya… #Rajputwoman. My only true lover my battle field, the only place where I never feel out of place #Dhaakad,” the actress added.

Dhaakad is billed as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from Dhaakad, the actress will also feature in forthcoming films Thalaivi and Tejas. Kangana turns director for an upcoming film titled Aparajita Ayodhya.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWTC Final: Aus have it easy thanks to Covid-19 as Eng, Ind battle
Next articleSharad Malhotra on 1mn Insta fans: More their achievement than mine
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kangana Ranaut’s best, worst & weirdest on Twitter

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Love her, loathe her, you cannot ignore her; Twitter has banned Kangana Ranaut's account, taken down her tweets, but she goes on unfazed
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut’s post after 10 night shifts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for spy thriller 'Dhaakad', shared a still from the sets after shooting for 10 consecutive nights
Read more
News

Bhagyashree starts son Abhimanyu's b'day countdown with throwback pic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree shared a throwback picture with son Abhimanyu Dassani to kickstart his birthday countdown. Abhimanyu celebrates his special day...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021