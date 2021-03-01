ADVERTISEMENT
Kangana's 'heart broke again' on visiting partially demolished office

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday was at her Bandra office for a meeting, and she tweeted to express that visit left her heartbroken.

In September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished parts of Kangana’s office in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9.

Expressing her feelings on returning to the building on Monday, Kangana wrote: “I have been conducting meetings at my house, today Aksht Ranaut who founded Manikarnika Films with me also single handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office, I wasn’t ready and my heart broke again.”

The actress also shared a few pictures of her partially demolished office building.

A few days ago, Kangana announced her plans to open a cafe-restaurant in Manali.

–IANS

abh/vnc

