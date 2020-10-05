Home Bollywood News

Kanika Dhillon asks how long will Rhea Chakraborty still have to be in jail

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Author-screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Monday expressed concern over actress Rhea Chakraborty still being in jail.

“While d conspiracy theories r being mulled over- A young woman is still in Jail #rheachakroborty @Tweet2Rhea CBI has clearly stated no foul play… how long n under what charges can she be kept in jail- And denied bail?? @NCWIndia can anyone give some answers pls?!” tweeted Kanika, tagging the official account of the National Commission for Women.

Kanika’s tweet comes at a time when the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team has stated that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide, ruling out murder.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty are among the 20 persons who have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of the probe surrounding the drugs angle linked with Sushant’s death case. The siblings are currently in judicial custody till October 6.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Kanika Dhillon asks how long will Rhea Chakraborty still have to be in jail

